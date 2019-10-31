Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $48,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average of $89.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $95.49.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

