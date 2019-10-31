Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $36,000 in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 706,826 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 111,675 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,583 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,983 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,817 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SIMO shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price target on Silicon Motion Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

