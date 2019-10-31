Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 607 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 22.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,572,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after buying an additional 853,372 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,729,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,789,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 58.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,428,000 after buying an additional 1,297,207 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,231,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,534,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,689,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,568,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,857.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,113. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

