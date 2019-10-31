Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $132.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

