Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,645,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 186,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 39,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

EWJ opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.98. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $48.99 and a 52 week high of $58.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

