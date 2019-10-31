Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Acquired by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,044,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,611,000 after acquiring an additional 200,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,474,000 after purchasing an additional 157,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,185,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,449,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,274,000 after purchasing an additional 176,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,552,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of PDCO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 50,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,417. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

