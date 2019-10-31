Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,002 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 12.3% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,712,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,638 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,917,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,142,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,170,000 after acquiring an additional 778,898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,378.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,052,000 after acquiring an additional 480,782 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,456.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 326,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,420,000 after acquiring an additional 314,024 shares during the period.

IWF traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,899. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

