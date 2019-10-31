Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $98,692,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,353,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,982,000 after buying an additional 2,194,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 145.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,128,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,061,000 after buying an additional 668,232 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,186.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 445,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after buying an additional 431,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,124,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,061,000 after buying an additional 420,342 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.54. 485,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,995. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $42.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

