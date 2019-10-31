Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $325,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $114.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,439. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.42 and a twelve month high of $115.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.97 and a 200-day moving average of $113.33.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

