Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $591,885,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,371,000 after purchasing an additional 841,019 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $159,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after purchasing an additional 508,650 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total transaction of $1,781,206.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,414. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $297.11. 2,276,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,103. The stock has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $321.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.