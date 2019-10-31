Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp set a $208.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

Accenture stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $185.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,223. The company has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.13. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $2,406,728.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,550. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

