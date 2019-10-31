PAWS Fund Trading Up 27.2% Over Last Week (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One PAWS Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. PAWS Fund has a market capitalization of $42,902.00 and approximately $719.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAWS Fund has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00216090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.35 or 0.01400898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029762 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00115102 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAWS Fund Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund. The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund. PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity.

Buying and Selling PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

