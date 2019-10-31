Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Paychex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 73,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Paychex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

PAYX stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.29. 25,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $63,001.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,935.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,007 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.