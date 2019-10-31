Payden & Rygel Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 34,226 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $23,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 866.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $19.98. 16,190,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,738,797. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,442,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,330.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,830.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,005,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,058,550. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

