Payden & Rygel Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 2.0% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $29,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 852,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,710,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.5% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 23.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 44.1% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.30.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.82. 3,937,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $119.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.69. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

