Payden & Rygel Invests $23.67 Million in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 805,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,669,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.6% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 40.1% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 237,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.00. 2,762,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.28. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $31.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTA. Cfra downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.