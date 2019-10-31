Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.46

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 32360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $423.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 62.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

