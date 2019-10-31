Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GROW stock opened at GBX 449 ($5.87) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.95 million and a PE ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 455.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 484.91. Draper Esprit has a 1 year low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 625 ($8.17).

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.