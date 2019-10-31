Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PEGA stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.21. 131,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $79.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on PEGA shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $205,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,533,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $40,850.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,757.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,418. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 274.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 105,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 11.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

