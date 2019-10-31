Pembina Pipeline (PPL) to Release Earnings on Friday

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.67. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion.

TSE:PPL opened at C$46.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$48.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.55. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$39.15 and a 52 week high of C$50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.56.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

