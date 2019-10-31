PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Short Interest Up 27.2% in October

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 990,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 370,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $1,271,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $314,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $5,279,550. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of PFSI opened at $31.40 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.38.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $302.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

