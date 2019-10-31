People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) VP David K. Norton Sells 238,350 Shares

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $3,968,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 290,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,675.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PBCT opened at $16.59 on Thursday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

People’s United Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,900,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after buying an additional 78,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 136,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 92,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBCT. Stephens began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.