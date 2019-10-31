Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Sells $101,700.00 in Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $101,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PUB opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $552.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,755,000 after buying an additional 113,410 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

