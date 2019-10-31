PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,467,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,214. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.03 and a 1-year high of $140.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.