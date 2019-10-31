PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen raised their price target on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PEP stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.17. 4,467,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,214. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.03 and a twelve month high of $140.45. The company has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

