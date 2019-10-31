PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,424 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $44,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Cowen upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.50. 77,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.03 and a 12 month high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.