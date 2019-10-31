Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:DCIX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 144,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,992. Performance Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performance Shipping stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp lifted its position in Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) by 1,100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Performance Shipping worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

