Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $160.55. Pernod Ricard shares last traded at $160.20, with a volume of 392,169 shares trading hands.

RI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €178.00 ($206.98) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €164.73.

About Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Pernod Ricard SA is a France-based company engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of all wines, spirits and liqueursl and food products. The Company operates through three segments: America, Europe and Asia/Rest of World (ROW). It is engaged in trading in finished or semi-finished products, by-products and substitutes generated by the main operations carried out in the distilleries or other industrial establishments of the same type.

