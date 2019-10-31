Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

