Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Pfizer earned a news impact score of 1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.40. 945,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,102,477. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

