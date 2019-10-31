Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,267,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,461,313. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

