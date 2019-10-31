PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Short Interest Update

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.12. 191,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $64.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.92. PFSweb has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $7.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47.

Get PFSweb alerts:

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.51 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Analysts anticipate that PFSweb will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Madden acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 198,380 shares in the company, valued at $424,533.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Reilly acquired 29,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $81,018.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,627.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 83,051 shares of company stock valued at $212,765. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in PFSweb by 31.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in PFSweb by 64.6% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,832,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 719,182 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in PFSweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PFSweb by 11.6% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 403,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PFSweb by 4.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFSW. ValuEngine upgraded PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $5.00 price objective on PFSweb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.