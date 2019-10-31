Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:PDM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.48. 581,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,220. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

