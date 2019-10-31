Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Trading Up 2.3%

Plastiques du Val de Loire SA (EPA:PVL)’s share price was up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €6.42 ($7.47) and last traded at €6.23 ($7.24), approximately 59,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €6.09 ($7.08).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.22.

About Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL)

Plastiques du Val de Loire produces and sells plastic materials in Europe. It offers interior equipment for motor vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration, and mechanisms; external aspect parts; front-end modules; seat parts; lighting and signaling parts; and engine compartment parts. The company also manufactures plastic products for use in consumer electronics, electricity/lighting, security/energy, cosmetic/perfume, garden, and recreation/motorcycles markets.

