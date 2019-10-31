PlayAGS (AGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $74.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect PlayAGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Shares of AGS opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $409.00 million, a P/E ratio of -75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

AGS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Union Gaming Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on PlayAGS from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

In other PlayAGS news, CEO David Lopez bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,397.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimo Akiona bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,028 shares of company stock valued at $313,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.