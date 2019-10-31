Playkey Trading Up 35.8% This Week (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $374,295.00 and approximately $15,873.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00217622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.41 or 0.01408640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029738 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00116183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

