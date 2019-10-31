Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PINC. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Premier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

PINC traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.58. 818,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.69 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. Premier’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Premier will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $70,625.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,815.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $111,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,315 shares of company stock worth $416,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,166,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,834,000 after purchasing an additional 546,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,251,000 after purchasing an additional 77,544 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Premier by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,871 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Premier by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,137,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,483,000 after acquiring an additional 51,488 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Premier by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,006,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,348,000 after acquiring an additional 329,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

