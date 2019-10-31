Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.17 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY20 guidance to $2.76-2.83 EPS.

PBH traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 541,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,451. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $41.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Several research firms recently commented on PBH. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.07.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

