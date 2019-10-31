PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSMT. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $61.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $801.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,329,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,873,377.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,146,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 39,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PriceSmart by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

