PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Issues Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $801.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.34 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

PSMT opened at $74.29 on Thursday. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.44.

PSMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $61.70 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PriceSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,329,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,873,377.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,100 over the last three months. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

