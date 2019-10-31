Primas Price Hits $0.0514 on Exchanges (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Primas has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $64,292.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Primas has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Primas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, BCEX and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00217867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.01402977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030118 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00114835 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas’ launch date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas. Primas’ official website is primas.io.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Gate.io, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

