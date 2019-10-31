Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Director Nelson Peltz Sells 206,967 Shares

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Director Nelson Peltz sold 206,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $25,746,694.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nelson Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

On Tuesday, October 29th, Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60.

PG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,385,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $125.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.