Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 90.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,396 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after buying an additional 3,786,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,519,000 after acquiring an additional 295,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153,758 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.07. The company had a trading volume of 632,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,266. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.31. The company has a market cap of $308.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $207,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,616 shares of company stock worth $59,196,937 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

