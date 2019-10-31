Project Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $4,797.00 (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded 231.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Project Coin has a total market cap of $4,797.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Coin has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. One Project Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Graviex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Coin

Project Coin is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 51,943,806 coins and its circulating supply is 51,623,795 coins. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1. Project Coin’s official website is projectcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Project Coin

Project Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

