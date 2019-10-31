ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.89 and last traded at $40.83, 1,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 19,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74.

Get ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1156 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 2.20% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV)

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.