Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,500 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 324,200 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 394,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,472 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.85% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Proteon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. 371,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,725. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. Proteon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts forecast that Proteon Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

