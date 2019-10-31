Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 624,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. BMT Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 26,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 347,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after buying an additional 225,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $92.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $106.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.19.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $108.00 target price on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

In related news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.68 per share, with a total value of $627,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

