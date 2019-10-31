Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Lowered by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,659,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,586,000 after buying an additional 324,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after buying an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,176,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,855,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,825,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,426,000 after buying an additional 1,610,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,076,000 after buying an additional 3,246,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.71.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $92.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.68 per share, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

