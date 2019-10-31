Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Issued By Barrington Research

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Dorman Products in a report released on Monday, October 28th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of DORM opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $67.39 and a 12-month high of $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 160.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,871,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,220,000 after purchasing an additional 64,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

