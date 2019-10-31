Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Cormark cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intact Financial in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2019 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$126.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$135.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$130.73.

TSE IFC opened at C$133.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$133.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$123.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion and a PE ratio of 25.75. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$95.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 4,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.55, for a total transaction of C$506,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,045 shares in the company, valued at C$2,157,044.75. Also, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,100 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.48, for a total transaction of C$265,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,621,783.04.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

